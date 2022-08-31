MANILA - Twitter on Wednesday said it has rolled out Twitter Circle, which allows users to engage with a smaller crowd.

Users can choose who can see and reply on a Tweet-by-Tweet basis, paving the way for more personal conversations and closer connections with select followers, Twitter said in a statement.

"Sometimes you just want to talk to your people. That’s why we created Twitter Circle, a new way to Tweet to a smaller crowd," the platform said.

Twitter said it started testing Twitter Circle in May. The feature is now available globally on both iOS and Android devices, Twitter said.

Users can choose between public and "Twitter Circle" before publishing a Tweet. Contacts or followers can be added individually to the Twitter Circle group.

Twitter Circle. Screenshot

HOW IT WORKS

Select members of the circle - it can contain up to 150 people. Tweets sent to the circle will appear with a green badge underneath them and will only be seen by those selected to be in the group. It cannot be retweeted or shared. All replies are also private, even if the Twitter account is public.

Personalizing Twitter experience - Twitter Circle is another step towards enabling users to personalize choices, control, tools and transparency in joining conversations

Making users more comfortable in expressing themselves - it eliminates the need to have alternate or secondary accounts and the need to toggle between protected and public account settings

Following the testing of the feature, Twitter said there was increased overall Tweeting rate as well as increased Tweet engagement rate.

