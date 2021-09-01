Boracay as it reopens to tourists amid the COVID-19 pandemic in this photo taken on October 1, 2020. Stanley Buenafe Gajete

MANILA - Billionaire Andrew Tan said his company Megaworld is ready to proceed with a casino project in Boracay following President Rodrigo Duterte’s announcement that gambling will be allowed on the famous resort island.

Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation Chair Andrea Domingo earlier confirmed to media that Duterte had given the go signal for two casino projects in Boracay Island, by Megaworld and Macau-based Galaxy Entertainment Group.

Tan said they are ready to push forward with Boracay Newcoast, a casino project which was previously shelved due to a casino ban on the island ordered by Duterte.

“We will proceed with our casino project in Boracay Newcoast. We already have several hotels there and we are still building more,” Tan said in a statement.

Tan said his group is “hopeful that the tourism industry in this island will recover fast after the pandemic.”

The casino ban in Boracay came the same year Duterte ordered a 6-month shutdown of the island to clean up the tourist hotspot.

In reversing the ban, Duterte said the government needed funds following the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Galaxy’s casino proposal was valued at $500 million when it was first rejected by Duterte in 2018. That is equivalent to nearly P25 billion at today’s exchange rate.

Some Boracay residents however are opposing the casinos.

Boracay locals object to President Rodrigo Duterte’s proposal to allow a casino to be built on the island, a community leader said Monday.

Nenette Aguirre-Graf, who owns a business on the resort island, earlier said Duterte’s statement was “shocking” to them.

“Because after saying that he hates casino, he doesn’t like gambling, it made us all happy. But now, with this new pronouncement, it’s kinda scary because you don’t know what’s gonna happen,” she said.

Graf said Boracay residents are concerned about how the pronouncement will affect the island’s image as a family-friendly destination.

Senate Committee on Tourism Chair Nancy Binay is against President Rodrigo Duterte's move to allow the building of a casino in Boracay.