Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – Senate Committee on Tourism Chair Nancy Binay is against President Rodrigo Duterte's move to allow the building of a casino in Boracay.

Duterte on Thursday reversed his previous stance over the tourist destination because he said the government needed more funds now.

In 2018, Duterte ordered that Boracay should be casino-free when the island reopened after it was shuttered to tourists to rehabilitate the sewage system and remove allegedly illegal structures.

“I am totally against na ibalik yung gambling sa Boracay. Hindi yun yung type of tourist that we want in Boracay. May ibang pwede namang pagkunan ng pera,” she told ANC’s “Headstart.”

“There are other ways to raise revenue and alam naman natin yung Boracay is crown jewel ‘yan ng ating tourism, and sayang naman 'yung the way the island was brought back kung papayagan natin itong gambling,” she added.

Binay said the Senate panel may ask the National Economic and Development Authority and Department of Finance to see what other revenue sources the government may tap into to fund the pandemic response.

“I’m also wondering who advised the President na option yung pagbalik ng gambling sa Boracay. And I don’t think yung income na makukuha doon sa gambling sa Boracay would be sufficient revenue para magamit ng government,” she added.

--ANC, 26 August 2021