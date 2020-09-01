Sangley Airport final 'go signal' up to national government: MacroAsia

An artist's rendition of the proposed Sangley Point International Airport. Handout

MANILA - The final "go-signal" for the Sangley Airport project in Cavite is up to the national government, one of its consortium partners MacroAsia said Tuesday, after the US banned the Chinese firm involved in the development.

State-owned China Communications Construction Co Ltd (CCCC) and Lucio Tan's MacroAsia bagged the Sangley Point International Airport project in 2019.

"We are in agreement with the statement of the Provincial Governor that the final go-signal for the Sangley Project will be up to the National Government," MacroAsia said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

"We have been completing the qualification documents for the award, but the pandemic has delayed our processes, including the completion of JV documents prior to any signing of legal or financial contracts," the firm added.

Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla earlier said that it was a "national security issue" and that the province was ready to cease the agreement if President Rodrigo Duterte wanted to do so.

Last August 28, the United States blacklisted several Chinese firms over its alleged role in building artificial islands in the disputed South China Sea.

China Communications Construction Co (CCCC) was among 24 companies identified by the US Commerce Department, according to a report by The New York Times.