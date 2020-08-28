Duterte guidance sought on airport deal with US-banned Chinese firm

An artist's rendition of the proposed Sangley Point International Airport. Handout

MANILA (UPDATE) - The Cavite government said Friday it would seek President Rodrigo Duterte's guidance on whether or not to go ahead with building an airport with the help of a Chinese firm that the US recently blacklisted for building artificial islands in the South China Sea.

The China Communications Construction Co (CCCC) was among 24 companies that the US Commerce Department banned this week from purchasing US products for the construction of artificial islands in the disputed waters, The New York Times reported.

A joint venture between the Chinese state-owned firm and Lucio Tan’s MacroAsia Corp for the construction of the Sangley Point International Airport is “about to be completed,” said Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla.

“Their boards have to approve it, and it should be done maybe in a month," he told ANC.

The national government should "chime in on it and have their own risk assessment of what’s going on," said Remulla.

"It’s a national security issue. If the President says, if the Department of National Defense says that it’s a security risk to enter an agreement with them then we will cease. We will terminate the agreements immediately," he said.

"I will leave it up to the Department of National Defense, I will leave it up to the Office of the President to guide us in how we should pursue this," he added.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr will “strongly recommend” cutting ties with the 24 blacklisted companies, he said, as quoted in a media report.

Malacañang has yet to reply to ABS-CBN News’ request for comment, as of this posting.

CCCC is a contractor for many of the “Belt and Road” infrastructure projects that China has built around the world. In its announcement, the US State Department said the company had “engaged in corruption, predatory financing, environmental destruction and other abuses across the world,” reported The New York Times.

The Chinese government has been rapidly building artificial islands in the disputed waters since 2013, dredging and constructing more than 3,000 acres of new land, including air defense and anti-ship missile features, the Commerce Department said in its announcement.

The island-building undermines the sovereignty of other countries in the region and comes despite the condemnation of the United States and other countries, according to the announcement.

The United States does not have maritime claims in the South China Sea, but it wants to ensure Beijing does not trample on the “sovereign rights” of Southeast Asian nations. Senior State Department officials also accused China and its state-owned companies of “bullying and coercion” in the region, which plays host to lucrative and vital shipping lanes.

The Trump administration has penalized dozens of Chinese companies in previous months by adding them to the so-called entity list over national security concerns related to advanced technology and alleged human rights violations against Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region.

However, this is the first time that the administration has used the entity list in relation to China’s encroachment in the South China Sea, which stretches south of Hong Kong and borders the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and other countries.

In dealing with CCCC, Cavite followed the Public-Private Partnership Code, said Remulla.

“Our books are open. We are more than willing to let it undergo public scrutiny. We will turn over all emails, all communications on how we arrived at the decision,” said the governor.

“We did everything correctly and aboveboard.”

Barring problems, the first runway could be built in 2023 and the entire airport could be finished in 6 years, he said.



— With reports from The New York Times; Jamaine Punzalan, ABS-CBN News