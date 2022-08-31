MANILA - The country's IT-Business Process Management (IT-BPM) sector, which includes the business process outsourcing (BPO), is projected to grow in both revenue and number of full time employees in 2022, an industry group said Wednesday.

Full time employees are expected to grow by up to 8 percent while revenues are likely to increase by up to 10 percent by the end of the year, the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines said in a statement.

The industry has been "indispensable pillar" of the economy in the last 6 years and it is likely to continue in the next 6 years, IBPAP said.

“The Philippine IT-BPM sector will take a big leap and continue to trailblaze with digital talent, new ecosystems, and enlightened legislation through an ESG-driven agenda,” said IBPAP president and CEO Jack Madrid.

“We’re entering a new chapter at IIS 2022 and there is no doubt that the industry will demonstrate grit as it drives to contribute to economic growth, achieve a resurgence across the different subsectors, create more impact in the lives of more Filipinos, and become an engine of transformation that promises an even brighter future for the country,” he added.

Under its Roadmap 2028, the sector is projecting to generate 1.1 million new jobs in the next 6 years provided that enabling conditions are met and interventions are carried out such as favorable government policies, incentives and remote work as well as accelerated upskilling of talents, among others, IBPAP said.

Madrid said more goals which are part of the roadmap will be unveiled during the 14th International Innovation Summit in September with the theme “The Big PH IT-BPM Leap: Growth. Resurgence. Impact. Transformation."

IBPAP is pushing to institutionalize the hybrid work set-up to keep the country's competitiveness. The government earlier ordered the return to work for employees of businesses within ecozones.

Some firms were given extensions to continue the work-from-home arrangement for majority of its workers until September.

