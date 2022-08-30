MANILA - A body that oversees state-controlled companies on Tuesday said officials of the controversial Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) had not gone through the regular appointment process.

The Governance Commission for Government Owned and Controlled Corporations or GCG said it has yet to process current SRA officials since they were appointed in acting capacity.

The SRA is classified as a government-owned or controlled corporation (GOCC).

During a Senate hearing, GCG Chairperson Retired Justice Alex Quiroz said the SRA current officials have yet to go through the regular "shortlist" appointment process of the GCG.

“I was informed that they have been appointed in acting capacity. So therefore they have to await our supposed shortlist. Because at this point, Sir, different GOCCs have different peculiar differences,” he said.

SRA Administrator Hermenegildo Serafica and SRA board member Roland Beltran earlier resigned after signing a sugar importation order which was later on canceled by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

"Ang mga officials po ngayon sa SRA (the current officials), they were not processed by GCG yet, as confirmed by Chairperson Qurioz. They were appointed by the President in acting capacity,” GCG Director Karen Pascasio of the Corporate Standards Office said.

The agency asked the legislative department to grant them more powers to police corruption in GOCCs, as well as enforce punishments on erring companies.

RELATED VIDEO: