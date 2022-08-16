SRA administrator resigns following sugar import mess

MANILA — Hermenegildo Serafica, one of the signatories of the sugar import order canceled by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., has resigned his post as administrator of the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA).

In a letter dated August 13, Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez told Serafica that his resignation has been accepted by Marcos Jr.

Serafica is the third signatory of the controversial Sugar Order No. 4 who resigned from his post, after the said resolution that supposedly ordered the importation of 300,000 metric tons of sugar was deemed "illegal" by Malacañang.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles had said they were unaware that the order was uploaded on the SRA website.

Agriculture Undersecretary Leocadio Sebastian, who was identified by the Palace as the one who approved the order on Marcos' behalf, was the first to resign after recognizing his lapses.

On Monday, SRA Board Member Roland Beltran also resigned, citing health reasons, and clarified that his resignation "is without prejudice to any investigation that may be conducted in connection with the issuance of Sugar Order No. 4."

This is a developing story. More details to follow.

—with report from Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News

