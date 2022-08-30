

MANILA - The Procurement Service unit of the Department of Budget and Management on Tuesday said it will implement reforms and fix processes to restore the agency's credibility amid reports of irregularities.

The PS-DBM was cited in the P2.4 billion purchase of allegedly overpriced laptops for teachers.

It was also cited in the allegedly anomalous purchase of medical equipment from Pharmally at the height of the pandemic.

Some lawmakers, such as the Makabayan bloc, have criticized the PS-DBM and filed House Bill 3270 which seeks to abolish the Procurement Service department.

But in a statement, PS-DBM Executive Director Dennis Santiago said the agency under Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman has "zero tolerance" against irregularities in government.

"Please allow the new administration to reform and transform the agency and provide efficiency and economy in the acquisition of common-use supplies and equipment (CSE), which we intend to focus on as part of our mandate," Santiago said.

He said the agency, has for years, helped in procurement which allowed government agencies to focus on their primary functions.

The DBM on Aug. 16 suspended the procurement of non-common use supplies and equipment. Santiago said this would allow them to focus on their preliminary mandate which is to procure common-use supplies and equipment.

"We respectfully make this appeal for our countrymen— Please trust the new PS-DBM administration. Allow us to introduce and institute reforms in PS-DBM," he said.

"Hayaan po ninyo kaming ayusin at linisin ang sistema at proseso dito.

(Let us fix and clean the system and process here) We want to bring back to PS-DBM its old glory. Higit sa lahat, nais naming manumbalik ang tiwala at kumpiyansa ninyo sa PS-DBM (We want you to restore your trust in the PS-DBM," he added.

