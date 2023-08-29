A Filipino consumer using his mobile phone to shop for essentials during the community quarantine period in the Philippines. Alex Corpuz, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- E-commerce sales in the Philippines may hit $24 billion by 2025, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) said.

The USDA's Philippine market brief also said that overall e-commerce sales in the Philippines are expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of nine percent.

The agency noted that cross-border online sales of food and beverages grew in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. It said the pandemic spurred Filipinos to find ways of buying imported goods directly.

The report added that half of the more than 70 million online users in the country participate in cross-border e-commerce.

The USDA said their Food Agricultural Service office in Manila expects

purchases of food and beverage products through cross-border e-commerce may quadruple to $5 million in 2025, from almost $1 million in 2022.

Among the most-bought items by Filipinos in 2022 were food supplements, baked goods, chocolates, confectionery, and pet food.

The agency Filipinos who usually buy US-made food and beverage products do so through online platforms like Amazon and iHerb.

The USDA said suppliers looking to sell to Filipinos can use social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, or even via email.

"By having a strong presence on social media, U.S. suppliers can establish themselves as trusted and reliable brands and gain a competitive edge," it said.

