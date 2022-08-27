Vendors and customers gather at a sari-sari store in Quezon City on May 27, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Soaring sugar prices are also taking a toll on sweetened snacks and drinks that are often sold in roadside convenience (sari-sari) stores, a member of a group of sari-sari stores and carinderia owners said.

Owners of sari-sari stores now have to fork over more cash to spend for sugary goods – such as soft drinks and pastries – as suppliers increased their prices, Rosalie Gregorio, a Pasay chapter member of the Philippine Association of Stores and Carinderia Owners said.

These goodies are often staples of students who look to get a quick snack before heading home from school, as in-person classes started across the country this month.

A 750-milliliter bottle of a soda drink good for three to four glasses now costs P30 from P25, Gregorio said, noting that prices of fruit drinks sold in tetra packs also increased.

Prices of cupcakes and biscuits, and powdered drinks such as 3-in-1 coffee and milk are also affected by hiking sugar prices, Gregorio added.

"Eh alam naman po nila kasi halos lahat ng tindahan pare-pareho ang presyo, Lalo na ngayon nagsimula ang pasukan, pambaon po nila sa schools," Gregorio said.

Sari-sari stores, often found on neighborhood roadsides, usually get their supply from supermarkets and soft drink warehouses.

Brands such as Coca-Cola, Pepsi, and RC Cola previously said they were facing a shortage of premium refined sugar, as prices soared to as much as P100 per kilogram.