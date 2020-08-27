Jeff Bezos becomes first man worth over $200 billion: Forbes

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos testifies via video conference, before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law hearing on "Online Platforms and Market Power" in the Rayburn House office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on July 29, 2020. Mandel Ngan / POOL / AFP

MANILA - The founder and CEO of e-commerce behemoth Amazon is now worth $200 billion, cementing his claim to being the richest person in the world, Forbes said.

Bezos, Forbes said, "crossed a milestone previously unseen in the nearly four decades Forbes has been tracking net worths."

"With Amazon stock edging up 2 percent as of Wednesday afternoon, Bezos' net worth is up by $4.9 billion, making the 56-year-old the world's first-ever person to amass a $200 billion fortune."

Forbes said that as of 1:50 p.m. EDT on Wednesday (1:50 a.m. Manila, Thursday) Bezos was worth $204.6 billion.

The second-richest man, Bill Gates, meanwhile is worth $116.1 billion, or almost $90 billion behind Bezos, according to Forbes.

"Even adjusting for inflation, Forbes believes Bezos' fortune is the largest ever amassed."