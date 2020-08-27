Jeff Bezos becomes first man worth over $200 billion: Forbes

MANILA - The founder and CEO of e-commerce behemoth Amazon is now worth $200 billion, cementing his claim to being the richest person in the world, Forbes said.
Bezos, Forbes said, "crossed a milestone previously unseen in the nearly four decades Forbes has been tracking net worths."
"With Amazon stock edging up 2 percent as of Wednesday afternoon, Bezos' net worth is up by $4.9 billion, making the 56-year-old the world's first-ever person to amass a $200 billion fortune."
Forbes said that as of 1:50 p.m. EDT on Wednesday (1:50 a.m. Manila, Thursday) Bezos was worth $204.6 billion.
The second-richest man, Bill Gates, meanwhile is worth $116.1 billion, or almost $90 billion behind Bezos, according to Forbes.
"Even adjusting for inflation, Forbes believes Bezos' fortune is the largest ever amassed."
