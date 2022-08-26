Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Quezon City on April 19, 2022, after another oil price hike. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Increase in fuel prices may reach up to P5 next week as demand on petroleum products continues to climb, a Department of Energy official said Friday.

Rodela Romero, assistant director of the agency's Oil Industry Management Bureau, said the forecast will still depend when trading closes later in the day.

The estimated price of diesel and kerosene, Romero said, is expected to rise by P5 starting next week, while the cost of gasoline is forecast to also increase by "more than" P1.

"Bagamat ayaw namin magbigay ng price, medyo may kalakihan para sa next week," she said in a public briefing.

"Hindi pa po tapos ang trading, tulad ng sinabi ko for Friday, hintayin natin kung ano ang magiging impact ng trading sa adjustment for Tuesday," she added.

The official attributed the continuous price hikes to the higher demand in fuel products and the continuing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Countries that are preparing for the cold season, she said, have also begun using more fuel.

"Sa bansang malalamig, ginagamit siya parang pang-init. May mga bansa rin na harvest season na nila. Ginagamit ang petroleum products," she said.

The Philippines this week started implementing in-person classes after two years of distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board recently allowed more routes to reopen.