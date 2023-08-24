McDonald's says 25 stores now powered by solar

McDonald’s solar-powered rooftop in Arayat, Pampanga. McDonald's Philippines Handout

MANILA -- McDonald's Philippines has placed solar panels on the rooftops of 25 of its stores around the country.

In a statement, the fast food giant said the solar-powered stores are able to save a total of 546,000 kWh of electricity per year.

This means some stores use 36 percent less power compared to stores that don't run on solar energy.

McDonald's also said that its 6 flagship Green & Good stores consume 102,000 fewer liters of water each year.

The fast food chain also said it is saving energy by using inverter air-conditioning technology, LED lights, and rainwater harvesting tanks that cut water consumption.

It added that it is minimizing waste by using 60 percent paper- or fiber-based packaging and strawless lids for cold beverages.

McDonald's said they hope to increase the number of their Green & Good stores to 130. The chain has 700 stores nationwide.

"We will continue to find solutions to make our operations more efficient and better for the planet. With the results of our Green & Good initiatives so far, we believe that it is possible to grow sustainably," said McDonald’s Philippines president and chief executive officer Kenneth Yang.

