'Most beautiful' McDonald's in PH opens in Bacolod

MANILA -- Heading to Bacolod for the Masskara Festival this month? You may want to check out what is hailed as the "most beautiful" McDonald's branch in the Philippines.

The newly opened branch is located at The Upper East, a 34-hectare New York-inspired township by Megaworld.

Inspired by the revelry of the Masskara Festival, the restaurant showcases giant masks that light up at night as part of its exterior design. These were crafted by Bacolod's renowned mask maker Jojo Vito.

Another unique feature of the branch is its dessert station on a train, which is said to be the first in the world. The extension built beside the refurbished Bacolod Murcia Milling Company train is surrounded by statues of sugar farmers, a nod to the legacy of the former sugar central.

McDonald's The Upper East also features a 2,200-square meter landscaped park. It can serve as an open alfresco dining area, making it the biggest in the country.

Large tulip-shaped lighted flowers made of fiberglass illuminate the branch at nighttime, with the "I Love Bacolod" signage installed in front of the store.

