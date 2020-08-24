San Miguel's power unit eyes battery energy storage investments

MANILA - San Miguel Corp said Monday its power unit was "contemplating" to invest in battery energy storage systems.

San Miguel Global Power Holdings Corp is eyeing to invest in the construction, operation, and maintenance of battery energy storage system called the BESS projects, it said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

SMC was responding to a BusinessMirror report which stated that the company identified some 31 sites nationwide for its battery energy storage systems.

San Miguel said the completion of the BESS projects is expected by the end of 2021. No other details were disclosed.