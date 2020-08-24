Meralco extends moratorium on disconnection to end-October this year

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file photo

MANILA - Meralco has extended its moratorium on the disconnection of services to consumers until October 31 this year for those unable to pay their electric bills, the firm announced during a Congressional hearing on Monday.

The power distributor, originally extended the moratorium until September 30. It told the House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability that the further extension was meant to give its customers more time to get enough funds to pay their bills.

Meralco president and CEO Ray Espinosa said the company will also provide relief to its lifeline customers.

"Bilang tugon sa mungkahi ni Speaker Alan Cayetano, kami ay magbibigay ng relief or ayuda sa kanila equivalent to a total of P101 million mula sa aming distribution charge.

(In response to Speaker Alan Cayetano's suggestion, we will give relief or aid equivalent to a total of P101 million from our distribution charge.)

The company said this will be based on its list of lifeline customers as of February this year.

