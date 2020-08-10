Meralco August rates lower for 4th straight month

MANILA - Manila Electric Company said Monday rates would be lowered for the 4th straight month in August due to lower generation and other charges.

The overall rate for households will be reduced by P0.2055 per kWh for August to P8.4911 per kWh from P8.6966 kWh, equivalent to a reduction of around P41 in total for residential consumers with 200 kWh usage, Meralco said in a statement.

Generation charges declined to P4.1241 per kWh from P4.3344 per kWh this month, the power distributor said. Lower Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) and the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) are also main drivers of the reduction, it said.

Sample reduction per consumption:

CONSUMPTION REDUCTION

200 kWh P41

300 kWh P62

400 kWh P82

500 kWh P103

Some consumers earlier complained of "bill shock" for rates covering the imposed lockdowns, after the distributor suspended meter reading and resorted to averaging.

The Energy Regulatory Commission ordered Meralco to re-compute billings covering the lockdowns, to issue meter-based reading and to impose staggered payments to help consumers during the pandemic.



"MERALCO keeps its doors open for customers during the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ)." it said.