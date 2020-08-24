‘Hello Fernando, Manny’: Roque calls Globe, PLDT bosses during palace briefing

PLDT Inc Chairman Manny V. Pangilinan, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, and Ayala Corp President Fernando Zobel de Ayala. file

MANILA - Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque phoned telco bosses Manny Pangilinan and Fernando Zobel de Ayala on Monday to request for additional phone lines for the government's One Hospital Command.

Roque made the call after the One Hospital Command--a centralized hospital occupancy monitoring system that aims to smoothen referrals of COVID-19 patients--drew flak after some experienced problems in contacting it.

In the middle of his regular Palace press briefing, Roque placed on loudspeaker the two businessmen after treatment czar Health Undersecretary Leopoldo "Bong" Vega confirmed that more phone lines are needed for the government initiative.

Zobel de Ayala owns Globe Telecom while Pangilinan chairs PLDT Inc.

"Can we request Globe po for additional lines for the One Hospital Command Center?" Roque asked Zobel over the phone during the Palace press briefing.

Zobel answered that "we'll do our best to assist you," and informed Roque that he would ask a Globe executive to call the Palace mouthpiece.

Pangilinan meanwhile committed help when Roque asked for additonal phone lines.

"Pwede po ba natin sila bigyan ng fixed lines sa PLDT kasi medyo mahirap po sila ma-contact sa ngayon?" Roque asked Pangilinan in reference to the One Hospital Command.

(Can we give them fixed lines in PLDT because they are difficult to contact right now.)

"Yes sir we'll do that right away," Pangilinan responded.

The One Hospital Command was put up earlier this month as medical facilities in the country cope with the rising number of coronavirus cases.