MANILA - Universal Robina Corp said on Tuesday it has entered the spiked spirit category.

The new product, called Chill Spiked Spirit has 5 percent double distilled alcohol, real fruit extract and soda water with no sugar added, the food and beverage maker said in a statement.

"It’s better than others because it contains real fruit juice and just the right level of alcohol plus zero added sugar," said URC Chief Marketing Officer Mian David.

URC said spiked spirits account for about 6 percent share of the alcoholic beverages market in the US. By 2023, the category is expected to be worth $3 billion.

David said the new alcoholic drink targets young consumers of legal drinking age, who want to unwind after a long day "without going over the top."

In the Philippines, alcoholic beverages market is estimated to be worth P252 billon.