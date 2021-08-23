House OKs tax exemption for poll workers' pay

Poll workers transfer a vote-counting machine. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA - The House of Representatives has approved a proposal exempting election workers' pay from income taxes.

House Bill 9652 exempts the honoraria, travel allowance and such other benefits granted to persons rendering election service from the computation of individual tax income.

Teachers usually serve as Boards of Election Inspectors on voting day to manage the actual voting in precincts. They also participate in the counting, canvassing and transmission of the voting results.

ACT Teachers Party-List welcomed the proposal, which the group said it proposed more than 10 years ago.

“Talagang napakahaba na ng tinakbo ng kampanya para sa makataong kompensasyon at makabuluhang pagkilala sa mga paghihirap at sakripisyo ng libu-libong guro at ibang mamamayan na nagbo-boluntir tuwing eleksyon, ” said ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro.

(It has truly been a long campaign to get just compensation and recognition for the sacrifices of thousands of teachers and citizens who volunteer during elections.)

House Ways and Means Chair Joey Sarte Salceda called the foregone revenue due to the measure ‘ reasonable.’

Citing data from the Comelec, Salceda said taxes withheld for the 2019 National and Local Elections amounted to P56.8 million.

“It’s worth apprehending just one big-time tax evader. It’s an easy choice,” Salceda said.

Salceda also said the measure should be fast-tracked in time for the 2022 elections.

RELATED VIDEO