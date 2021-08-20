Taxpayers observe minimum health protocols as they file their Annual Income tax Return at a Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) tax filing center at the Fisher mall in Quezon City on April 15, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The deadline for the filing of tax returns and payment of taxes for taxpayers under enhanced community quarantine and modified ECQ has been extended, the Bureau of Internal Revenue said Friday.

Metro Manila was placed under lockdown from Aug. 6 to Aug. 20 to curb the spread of the virulent COVID-19 Delta variant. The National Capital Region will remain under MECQ until the end of the month.

The deadline for the filing that falls on the said dates was extended for 15 calendar days from Aug. 20, the BIR said in a statement.

"In case the ECQ and/or MECQ will be further extended, then the said deadline will likewise be extended by 15 calendar days from the lifting of such community quarantine," the statement said.

“By providing them with this extension, taxpayers affected by quarantine restrictions need not worry much of complying with their tax obligations while helping the country take precautions to prevent the further spread of the deadly variant,” Commissioner Caesar R. Dulay said.

During the extension, taxpayers are given 3 options to pay internal revenue taxes, which are as follows:

at the nearest authorized agent banks notwithstanding RDO jurisdiction

through the concerned revenue collection officers (RCOs) of the nearest revenue district office (RDO)

an online tax payment facilities such as the Land Bank of the Philippines, Link.Biz Portal, DBP Pay Tax Online, Unionbank, GCash and Paymaya

Last year, malls, landlords, banks and utility distributors have given grace periods for bills and loans when the first lockdown was imposed in March.

This year, since the ECQ is "less strict" many establishments did not offer grace periods.

For loans, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said consumers could ask their banks for assistance but no moratorium on the extension would be given for this August's lockdown.

