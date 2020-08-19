PH bans Australian poultry imports due to bird flu

The Department of Agriculture's main building in Quezon City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA - The Philippines issued a temporary ban on poultry imports from Australia due to concerns over possible bird flu contamination.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Wednesday issued a memorandum order temporarily banning the importation of poultry products from Australia after an outbreak of H7N7 avian influenza was reported in Lethbridge, Victoria last July 31.

The Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI), an attached agency of the DA, said it is still determining if the particular strain of the avian flu is communicable to humans.

The DA, meanwhile, decided to ban the importation to protect the local poultry industry.

“The Australian authorities, if they want to resume their trade with foreign partners they have to present scientific evidence that they have addressed the outbreak,” said BAI Director Dr. Ronnie Domingo

Prior to this, the DA also banned poultry products from Brazil, after China reported that they discovered COVID-19 on samples of chicken wings from Brazil.