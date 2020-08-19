LIST: AirAsia available local, international flights until Aug. 31

AIirAsia airplane for file. Courtesy of AirAsia

MANILA - AirAsia Philippines said Wednesday select domestic and international flights are available for booking until Aug. 31, including flights to and from Manila.

Flights to and from Metro Manila resume today after NCR was placed under the less strict general community quarantine.

"Following AirAsia’s resumption in the Philippines, commercial flight schedules are being updated based on new developments following coordination with our partners in the government, including local government units," the airline said in an advisory.

List of available domestic flights until Aug. 31:

Z2 775 - 522 Cebu - Davao - Cebu (Starting Aug. 6)

Z2 613 - 614 Manila - Davao - Manila (Starting Aug. 19)

Z2 322 - 323 Manila - Tacloban - Manila (Starting Aug. 19)

Z2 605 - 606 Manila - Bacolod - Manila (Starting Aug. 19)

Z2 225 - 226 Manila - Caticlan - Manila (Starting Aug. 19)

Z2 775 - 776 - 522 Manila - Cebu - Manila (Starting Aug.20)

Z2 691 - 692 Manila - Cagayan de Oro - Manila (Starting Aug. 20)

Z2 711 - 712 Manila - Kalibo - Manila (Starting Aug. 20)

Z2 426 - 427 Manila - Puerto Princesa - Manila (Starting Aug. 21)

Z2 309 - 310 Manila - Iloilo Manila (Starting Aug. 21)

Z2 480 - 481 Clarrk - Davao - Clark (Starting Aug. 22)

Z2 310 Iloilo - Manila (Starting Aug. 23)

List of available international flights until Aug. 31:

Z2 942 - 943 Manila - Kuala Lumpur - Manila (Starting Aug. 12)

AirAsia said passengers should check with their local governments for travel policies.