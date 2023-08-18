AirAsia launches 'piso sale' with P1 base fares

MANILA - AirAsia on Friday announced that it is having another “Piso Sale” with airfares as low as P1.

The low cost carrier said among the destinations on offer with the P1 one-way base fare promo are: Kalibo, Puerto Princesa, Cebu, Tagbilaran and several other popular local tourist spots.

International destinations like Taipei, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Seoul, Osaka and Tokyo are also on offer with one-way base fares less than P600.

AirAsia said the booking period for these trips is from Aug. 18 to 27, 2023 with travel period starting Feb. 19, 2024 to Jan. 19, 2025.

AirAsia earlier said it plans to invest $1 billion to expand its operations in the Philippines.

The investment will cover aviation and aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul of operations, creation of Air Asia super app, and strengthening logistics operations in the Philippines.

Demand for air travel has soared following the pandemic lockdowns and relaxation of travel requirements.

