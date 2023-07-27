Revenge travel to continue despite inflation: industry group

MANILA - The Philippine Tour Operators Association (PHILTOA) is confident revenge travel would continue despite elevated inflation as the group highlights affordable travel options for Filipinos.

At the media launch for this year's Philippine Travel Mart, PHILTOA President Fe Abling-Yu said, Filipinos still wanted to travel more, especially after the long pandemic lockdown.

She said travelers can choose from budget or cheaper alternatives when traveling.

“Yung nangyaring COVID, may kinalaman sa spending habit ngayon ng mga tao na ‘bakit kailangan pa natin hintayin kung ano pagkakataon’, ‘bakit hindi na lang tayo mag travel while kaya pa natin’,” Abling-Yu said.

Many tour operators and travel agencies are offering cheaper alternatives such as homestays or budget hotels, the official said.

Efforts to address current airline and immigration challenges are also seen to give the sector a boost, PHILTOA said.

PHILTOA cited policies that are in place to help affected passengers.

Philippine Airlines Vice President for Sales Salvador Britanico Jr assured the public that the airline is implementing measures to reduce flight disruptions.

“Many of these issues are slowly being resolved. Airlines have calibrated their schedules making sure that flight’s on-time performance improved and making sure reliability of flights improved,” Britanico said.

'MEANINGFUL EXPERIENCES'

Meanwhile, the Tourism Promotions Board is also expecting a surge in the number of tourists in the coming months as the government highlights several travel themes for both domestic and foreign travelers, TPB COO Maria Margarita said.

“We are looking at health and wellness. We are also looking at educational tours. And we are looking to more meaningful and purposeful experiences coming to the Philippines,” said Nograles.

When asked if the ‘Love the Philippines’ campaign will continue amid controversies, Nograles replied, “Yes, we all love the Philippines.”

The Philippine Travel Mart will be held on September 1 to 3, 2023 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay. It will feature nearly 300 exhibitors and will offer promotions and discounts to travelers.

