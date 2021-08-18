MANILA - TECNO Mobile gave smartphones and cash to various communities in the country.

After releasing its newest phone models, the emerging smartphone brand donated to various communities in Quezon City and Manila.

In Brgy. Payatas in Quezon City, TECNO Mobile led by its brand director Jason Liang turned over 10 smartphones and P100,000 in cash to the Ina ng Lupang Pangako Parish.

The smartphone vendor also gave 30 smartphones and P100,000 in cash to scholarship program Project Malasakit in the same city.

Tecno Mobile brand director Jason Liang turns over donations to Ina ng Lupang Pangako Parish Church priest Rev. Fr. Peter Hequillan. TECNO Mobile/Handout

Fifty smartphones and P200,000 were also donated for community "heroes" who man community hotlines, respond to reports, handle coordination for projects such as the vaccine rollout, and work at the local public schools in Manila.

Tecno Mobile brand director Jason Liang turned over their donation to Manila Mayor Isko Moreno.

"Through this show of support for the community, TECNO Mobile has become part of the nation’s journey in rising up from life’s challenges, and learning to see the best in every situation," the smartphone vendor said.