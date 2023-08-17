MANILA — Groups of UV Express and bus drivers on Thursday said they were considering filing petitions to raise fares due to rising operational costs.

UV Express Alliance of the Philippines secretary general George Jalandoni said his group floated the idea of filing a petition after a discussion with jeepney groups.

Jalandoni added his group believed it had valid reasons to raise fares, despite a decision by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) last May for a 50-centavo hike per kilometer.

He added that aside from rising fuel prices, UV Express operators and drivers were also grappling with increased toll fees and higher prices of spare parts.

The group has yet to decide how much of an increase they would request. They expect to arrive at a decision within the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, provincial and city buses are also studying a fare hike petition, citing the same reasons mentioned by the UV Express drivers' group.

Leaders of both groups would meet next week to finalize their decision on whether or not to proceed with the petition and determine the amount they will request.

The LTFRB said there was no rule prohibiting the filing of a fare hike petition within a year of the approval of the latest hike.

This means that UV Express groups could proceed with filing a petition should they choose to do so.

