'eGov Pay' to make government services payments easier

MANILA - The digitalization of government services is in full swing as the Bureau of Treasury, Department of Information And Communications Technology and Landbank of the Philippines forged a partnership through the eGov Pay system, which aims to provide taxpayers a more convenient way of paying their government services fees.

Launched back in November 2019 and partnered with private banks, eGov Pay allows consumers to settle payments to government institutions.

Fees for government clearances and taxes were the most common payments processed through eGov Pay. Landbank is the latest bank to offer eGov Pay.

Billers include provincial and local government units, state colleges and universities, water districts, and other government agencies and offices.

The DICT added that eGov Pay will be incorporated to the eGov PH app.

The eGov PH, also known as e-Government Philippines, is a mobile application that simplifies transactions between the government and citizens. The platform integrates the multi-sectoral government through a one-stop online system that will minimize the cost for users.

