Diesel, kerosene prices set for rollback next week

Motorists line up to buy fuel at a gas station in Mandaluyong City on March 22, 2022. Oil firms implemented price rollbacks today after price hikes the last 11 weeks.

MANILA – Motorists can expect a slight drop in diesel and kerosene prices, but it is uncertain yet whether gasoline rates would go up or down, industry estimates showed Saturday.

Based world market trading, diesel prices are expected to roll back by P0.90 to P1.20 per liter while kerosene by as much as P0.20 to P0.50.

Meanwhile, gasoline prices may either have a slight increase of P0.10 per liter, or a drop of as much as P0.20 per liter.

This will be the sixth straight rollback for oil prices, as the global economy reels from surging prices of goods.

But experts previously said that normality is nowhere in sight, as tensions between Ukraine and Russia continue.