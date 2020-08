CALAX operator gets regulator's nod to collect toll this month

MANILA - The Toll Regulatory Board has approved the rates for several interchanges of the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX), MPCALA Holdings Inc said Thursday.

In a statement, the operator said the following approved toll were inclusive of value added tax (VAT):

Santa Rosa - Tagaytay to Greenfield (Mamplasan) Exit toll for Class 1 vehicles (private vehicles) = P47

Santa Rosa - Tagaytay to Greenfield (Mamplasan) Exit toll for Class 2 vehicles (medium-sized trucks and buses) = P95

Santa Rosa - Tagaytay to Greenfield (Mamplasan) Exit toll for Class 3 vehicles (large trucks, trailers) = P143

Those entering from Laguna Boulevard exiting Greenfield (Mamplasan) Exit Class 1 = P30, Class 2 = P60, Class3 = P91

Santa Rosa - Tagaytay to Laguna Technopark Exit toll for Class 1 = P32

Santa Rosa - Tagaytay to Laguna Technopark Exit toll for Class 2 = P65

Santa Rosa - Tagaytay to Laguna Technopark Exit toll for Class 3 = P98

Laguna Boulevard - Laguna Technopark Exit toll for Class 1 = P15

Laguna Boulevard - Laguna Technopark Exit toll for Class 2 = P30

Laguna Boulevard - Laguna Technopark Exit toll for Class 3 = P45

Santa Rosa - Tagaytay to Laguna Boulevard Eastbound Exit toll for Class 1 = P17

Santa Rosa - Tagaytay to Laguna Boulevard Eastbound Exit toll for Class 2 = P34

Santa Rosa - Tagaytay to Laguna Boulevard Eastbound Exit toll for Class 3 = P52

Greenfield (Mamplasan) to Laguna Boulevard Westbound Exit toll for Class 1 = P30

Greenfield (Mamplasan) to Laguna Boulevard Westbound Exit toll for Class 2 = P60

(Mamplasan) to Laguna Boulevard Westbound Exit toll for Class 3 = P91

Laguna Technopark - Laguna Boulevard Westbound Exit toll for Class 1 = P15

Laguna Technopark - Laguna Boulevard Westbound Exit toll for Class 2 = P30

Laguna Technopark - Laguna Boulevard Westbound Exit toll for Class 3 = P45

Greenfield (Mamplasan) to Sta.Rosa - Tagaytay Exit toll for Class 1 = P47

Greenfield (Mamplasan) to Sta.Rosa - Tagaytay Exit toll for Class 2 = P95

Greenfield (Mamplasan) to Sta.Rosa - Tagaytay Exit toll for Class 3 = P143

Laguna Technopark Class to Sta. Rosa - Tagaytay Road Exit toll for Class 1 = P32

Laguna Technopark Class to Sta. Rosa - Tagaytay Road Exit toll for Class 2 = P65

Laguna Technopark Class to Sta. Rosa - Tagaytay Road Exit toll for Class 3 = 98

Laguna Boulevard to Sta. Rosa - Tagaytay Road Exit toll for Class 1 = P17

Laguna Boulevard to Sta. Rosa - Tagaytay Road Exit toll for Class 2 = P34

Laguna Boulevard to Sta. Rosa - Tagaytay Road Exit toll for Class 3 = P52

These fees will be effective upon opening of the interchanges set in August, the operator said.

“Opening these interchanges would significantly reduce traffic to and from Laguna, Cavite, Batangas provinces and nearby areas by decongesting Laguna Boulevard and Aguinaldo Highway,” said MPCALA president and general manager Roberto V. Bontia.

The entire CALAX stretch has 9 interchanges in Kawit, Governor's Drive, Aguinaldo Highway, Silang, Sta. Rosa-Tagaytay, Laguna Boulevard, Laguna Technopark and a toll barrier before SLEX, MPCALA said.