Ayala Corp. net income climbs 55 pct from January to June

MANILA -- Ayala Corporation said its core net income in the first half of 2023 climbed 55 percent to P20.5 billion.

The conglomerate said the growth was supported by strong earnings from BPI, Ayala Land, and its energy unit ACEN.

BPI net income grew 23 percent to P25.1 billion in the first 6 months of 2023.

The company's real estate arm, Ayala Land, saw net income go up by 41 percent to P11.4 billion from January to June.

ACEN's net income, meanwhile, jumped 94 percent to P4.2 billion in the first six months.

Ayala noted, however, that telco giant Globe's net income went down 27 percent to P14.4 billion on the back of a one-time gain on the partial sale of its data center business in the same period last year.

Operating expenses also outpaced the telco giant's revenue growth, Ayala Corp. said.

Globe's total service revenues, however, were up 2 percent to P80.4 billion because of improvements in mobile data, corporate data, and digital service.

Its fintech arm GCash also saw 30 percent more users year on year.

Ayala Corp's net income grew 31 percent to P10.2 billion in the first three months of the year.

"For the balance of the year, we will build on our solid first half results and continue to recycle capital wherever it makes sense to do so.”, said president and chief executive officer Cezar Consing.

