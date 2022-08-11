IN PHOTOS: ABS-CBN, TV5 execs sign agreement

Top executives of ABS-CBN Corp. and TV5 forged a landmark investment deal on Wednesday, a partnership they described as "clearly transformational for both companies."
The deal allows the Lopez firm to acquire shares in the Manny Pangilinan network.
Meanwhile, the cable and satellite TV subsidiaries of ABS-CBN and PLDT — Sky Cable Corp. and Cignal Cable Corp. — also entered into a deal.
Here are some photos from the signing held at the TV5 headquarters in Mandaluyong City.
Mediaquest Holdings Chairman Manuel Pangilinan shares a laugh with ABS-CBN Corp. President and CEO Carlo Katigbak and ABS-CBN Corp. Chairman Mark Lopez. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Mediaquest Holdings President and CEO Jane Basas and Sky Cable Corp. president and CEO Antonio S. Ventosa shake hands during the signing of a partnership deal on August 10, 2022 at the TV5 headquarters in Mandaluyong City. They are flanked by PLDT President and CEO Al Panlilio (from left), Mediaquest Holdings Chairman Manuel Pangilinan, ABS-CBN Corp. Chairman Mark Lopez, and ABS-CBN Corp. President and CEO Carlo Katigbak. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
PLDT President and CEO Al Panlilio (from left), ABS-CBN Corp. Chairman Mark Lopez, ABS-CBN Corp. President and CEO Carlo Katigbak, and Mediaquest Holdings Chairman Manuel Pangilinan share a toast during the signing of a partnership deal on August 10, 2022 at the TV5 headquarters in Mandaluyong City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Mediaquest Holdings Chairman Manuel Pangilinan and ABS-CBN Corp. Chairman Mark Lopez shake hands during the signing of a partnership deal on August 10, 2022 at the TV5 headquarters in Mandaluyong City. They are flanked by PLDT President and CEO Al Panlilio (from left), Mediaquest Holdings President and CEO Jane Basas, ABS-CBN Corp. President and CEO Carlo Katigbak, and ABS-CBN Corp. Chief Partnership Officer Bobby Barreiro. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
TV5 and ABS-CBN Corp. executives during the signing of a partnership deal on August 10, 2022 at the TV5 headquarters in Mandaluyong City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News