NLEX, SCTEX to phase out Easytrip system to migrate to RFID

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA - The operator of the two main tollways in Northern Luzon will soon migrate to RFID tags for contactless payments, the Department of Transportation said on Tuesday.

The Easytrip tags used at the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) and the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX) will be phased out by Sept. 30, the DOTr said.

"The RFID sticker with a microchip will replace the Easytrip tag which will no longer be usable after the phase out," the DOTr said.

The remaining balance in the Easytrip tags will be carried over to the new RFID system, the DOTr assured.

Once installed, NLEX and SCTEX RFID users will be able to traverse other tollways like the Cavitex and CALAX and vice- versa.

“NLEX is moving towards delivering high quality infrastructure, both physical and digital,” said NLEX Corp president and general manager J. Luigi Bautista.

The DOTr said RFID sticker installation sites are already open at the NLEX Bocaue toll plaza (SB) Expansion Lane X01 and Balintawak toll plaza (NB) Customer Service Center Parking Area.

"Onsite RFID sticker installation is also available Monday to Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Balintawak toll plaza Lane N08, Mindanao Ave. (NB) entry, Karuhatan (WB) entry, Balagtas Easytrip Tent, Angeles Easytrip Tent, as well as in the rest and refueling areas: NLEX Drive and Dine Valenzuela, Petron Marilao, Petron Bocaue, Shell Burol, and Petron Lakeshore."

Easytrip customers may also have their free RFID stickers installed at Tabang and San Fernando Customer Service Centers from Monday to Saturday, 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., as well as Clark South and Tarlac installation sites from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., respectively.

RFID sticker installation sites at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan operate from Monday to Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Motorists can also get Stick-It-Yourself RFID stickers in select NLEX-SCTEX toll booths as well as in NLEX Customer Service Centers.

Easytrip users have to authorize the transfer of their account balance to the RFID account by filling out the load balance transfer form at the installation sites or by downloading the form from this website, the DOTr said.

They may then send it to [email protected]

Motorists can reload their RFIDs via the Easytrip mobile app, PayMaya, Eon, GCash, Bancnet, Mastercard, Visa, UCPB, BPI, Metrobank, BDO, Coins.ph, and Smart Money.