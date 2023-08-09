Agri bureau assures stable supply, price of onions until December

Workers unload bags of red onions inside a storage area in Divisoria market in Manila on Aug. 18, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- The Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) of the Department of Agriculture on Wednesday assured the public of enough supply and stable prices of onions until the Christmas season.

BPI Director Glenn Panganiban gave the assurance during a hearing of the House Committee on Agriculture and Food.

The price of onions skyrocketed to over P700 a kilo in some public markets in Metro Manila during the holiday season last year until early this year due, with some industry groups saying this was due to the DA's"poor planning."

Responding to lawmakers, Panganiban said that as of now, the country has 1 month's worth of supply of white onions while it has more than 100 days supply of red onions.

"As of last or early this month, meron pa po tayong 1 month's worth ng onion supply," Panganiban said.

"Stable. Yes we also monitor the prices" Panganiban added.

Later on, Panganiban told lawmakers that the price of white onion would range from P110 to P160 per kilo, while red onions would be priced from P140 to P170 per kilo.

Cavite Rep. Elpidio Barzaga prodded Panganiban to come up with exact figures as he dismissed the expectations and projections he presented.

"Ang current po nating supply, specific for red onion, eto po as as of July 14, nasa 162 days lamang po, we have enough, that's enough until December... December 23 to be exact," Panganiban said.

Panganiban also said that the prices should be sustained throughout the period.

Onion harvests are expected by January.

Meantime, Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas flagged the government because majority of onion imports come from China, which had fired a water canon at a Philippine Coast Guard ship recently.

"China po kasi yung nearest country so kaya nila mag-arrive within 5 to 7 days. Yung majority po nung sinource during that time China po," Panganiban explained.

Panganiban meantime confirmed that there has been price surges for other vegetables because of recent typhoons.