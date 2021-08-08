STORY – AIA Philam Life, a major insurance company in the Philippines, is rebranding itself to AIA Philippines, taking on the name of its Hong Kong-based parent company.

Formerly known as Philippine American Life and General Insurance Co, the insurance firm has been operating in the country for 74 years with the "Philam Life" brand.

Kelvin Ang, CEO of AIA Philippines, said, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the company's transformation to better keep up with the changing needs of its customers.

"We are now better aligned with the AIA Group, bringing the best from all the markets in AIA countries and having a standard that is comparative to all the markets that we operate," Ang explained.

Hong Kong's AIA Group acquired Philam Life from the American International Group (AIG) following the 2008 global financial crisis.

The company will also be offering new products and services, according to chief marketing officer Leonardo Tan, including investments in big global tech firms.

"A lot of these will be made available. Robust technology, digital and analytics that's also going to be present because we want to expand our reach, we want to empower our distribution channels and enrich customer experience," Tan explained.

He added these will all be available in various digital and physical channels amid the new normal.

