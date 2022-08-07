Gaming giant Mineski has teamed up with Viber to develop a social mingame platform which you can play off Viber’s application. Handout photo.

MANILA - Looking for a platform to play casual games with friends?

Gaming giant Mineski has teamed up with Viber to develop a social mingame platform which you can play off Viber’s application.

With Mgames, Viber users may invite their friends to participate in various puzzle and sporting games found on the Mgames platform.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Mineski Philippines CEO Ronald Robins said the platform was built to make mobile gaming more accessible, as complex genres like Multiple Online Battle Arena games flourished during the pandemic.

“I noticed that my family members were not able to play with me, because I have kids now. So we looked into how we play together, games that we enjoy. Like Roblox, I tried to play with them as well. Going through my daughters obstacles and that was one of the key recipes on why we initiated the project. It was really to connect people regardless of what age,” Robins said.

All users have to do is to search Mgames on Viber. They may invite their friends through a unique user ID that could be found on the user’s “profile” screen on the platform.

Any people with a Viber account can access Mgames. Robins shared that they have 3 million users on the portal, with hundreds of minigames to choose from.

"Talagang from the platform itself you can have a direct notification to other viber users. To challenge and simply go to the platform and do a one-click process in notifications and you can already play with your friends. So it's a very easy and fast way to play and socialize with very casual gamers," Robins said.

There are two options to invite players: One for a one-on-one game and creating a private lobby which could house as much as 10,000 people.

Business Process Outsourcing companies use the platform for their team building activities, Robins said, citing the large number of people allowed inside the private lobbies.

“[They use it for] employee engagement, maraming ganoon… May BPO customers [who use] MGames every week may sarili silang torunament because it's so simple pwede guys kahit hindi marunong mag-Mobile Legends,” Robins said.

The platform is accessible through this link.