TV5 to provide as much jobs as it can to displaced ABS-CBN workers, says Pangilinan

MANILA - One of the Philippines' major broadcasters, TV5, is keen on giving as much employment as it can to workers displaced by the non-renewal of ABS-CBN's broadcast franchise.

That's according to Manuel Pangilinan, chairman of MediaQuest Holdings, the parent company of TV5.

"I'm quite keen about seeing what we could do to employ their cameramen, their directors, scriptwriters, whatever else those who are behind the camera so that we could provide employment as much as we can moving forward," Pangilinan said.

"Of course, the part of that is the ability to generate the new content on the part of TV5," he added.

But the business executive clarified they would respect whatever contractual agreement the ABS-CBN workers and talents have with their mother network.

Meanwhile, when asked if TV5 has already been making money, Pangilinan admitted, "I wish it did," after a brief pause he added, "but Cignal TV did."

Cignal TV operates the country's biggest direct-to-home, pay television service.

ABS-CBN went off the air on May 5 after the National Telecommunications Commission issued a cease and desist order following the expiry of its broadcast franchise.

Despite relevant government agencies clearing ABS-CBN of alleged irregularities and delinquencies, the Committee on Legislative Franchises of the House of Representatives denied on July 10 the network's new franchise application, effectively fulfilling President Rodrigo Duterte's threat against the network in the past.