Metro Retail opens new Supermarket in Cebu

MANILA -- Metro Retail Stores Group Inc. has opened a new Metro Supermarket branch in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

The Gaisano-led firm said their new 1,067 sq.m store is at LG Garden Walk Mactan on M.L. Quezon Highway. It is their 61st in the country.

Customers who visit on opening today will can avail of free membership to the Metro Rewards Program, on top of other discounts, freebies, and other promos.

Metro Retail said the store's opening is part of their aggressive expansion plans.

"Lapu-Lapu is a wonderful community… and we are happy to serve our customers with not only fresh and a wide range of grocery items, but also convenience and great value," said company president Manuel Alberto.