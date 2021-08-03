Unemployment steady at 7.7 percent in June

People waiting to get vaccinated crowd the entrance of a COVID-19 vaccination site in Pulang Lupa Uno, C5 extension Road, Las Piñas City on Aug. 2, 2021. ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines' unemployment rate was steady in June, the state statistics bureau said on Tuesday.

The Philippine Statistics Authority said unemployment was at 7.7 percent in June, the same rate recorded in May. But the PSA also said the number of jobless Filipinos was higher in June at 3.76 million, compared to 3.73 million in May as more workers joined the labor force.

Joblessness has been declining since the record plunge last year as the government eased lockdowns meant to check the spread of COVID-19.

The Asian Development Bank however noted that the new jobs created amid the pandemic were of lower quality.

Businesses and analysts however say the new lockdown to curb the local transmission of the more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 will again impact the economy.

