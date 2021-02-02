Fewer Filipinos without jobs in Q4, but 2020 jobless rate at record high: SWS

Workers put finishing touches on concrete plant boxes along Mother Ignacia Ave., Quezon City on January 4, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - There were fewer Filipinos without jobs in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to a new survey released Monday by the Social Weather Stations.

SWS estimates there were 12.7 million Filipinos without jobs in the fourth quarter which represented 27.3 percent of the adult labor force, based on its survey conducted from Nov. 21-25 last year.

This was an improvement over the 23.7 million jobless Filipinos, which represented 39.5 percent of the adult labor force in a previous survey conducted in September.

In contrast, joblessness was 17.5 percent in December 2019, the last measurement before the Covid-19 crisis began, SWS said.

The survey organization said the resulting average joblessness rate for 2020 is a record-high 37.4 percent.

“The previous record was a 28.8 percent average in 2012. The average in 2019 was 19.8 percent,” SWS said.