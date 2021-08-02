Home  >  Business

House approves hike in pension for indigent senior citizens

RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 02 2021 05:18 PM

An elderly man talks to an SSS teller at the Social Security System (SSS) main office in Quezon City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The House of Representatives on Monday approved on third and final reading a measure increasing the pension of indigent senior citizens.

House Bill 9459 was approved by lawmakers voting 225-0-0. 

Under the measure, indigent senior citizens will receive additional financial assistance in the form of a monthly stipend amounting to P1,000 to help cover the costs of daily subsistence and other medical needs. 
 
The Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Department of Budget and Management, as well as other shareholders, are also mandated to review, and when needed, increase the amount of social pension every 2 years upon the effectiveness of the measure, taking into consideration relevant economic factors.

The bill will be sent to the Senate for its action. 

