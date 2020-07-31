Duty Free Philippines reopens stores at NAIA 3, Mactan Airport Village

MANILA - Duty Free Philippines on Friday announced its reopening over the weekend, months after it stopped operations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Facebook post, the retail outlet said its branch at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 will open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Its store at Mactan Airport Village will also be back in business in the same hours.

"The usual health protocol on safety and sanitation will be strictly observed to ensure everyone a worry and COVID-free shopping experience," Duty Free assured.

The retail outlet was one of many businesses forced to temporarily close after the coronavirus pandemic hit the country.