Big oil price hike set on August 1

MANILA — Oil companies on Monday announced a massive oil price hike on its diesel, fuel, and kerosene products.

Shell said petroleum prices will increase by the following amounts from 6 a.m. on Aug. 1, Tuesday:

-Gasoline: P2.10/L

-Kerosene: P3.25/L

-Diesel: P3.50/L

Caltex also announced an oil price hike on the following products starting 12:01 a.m.:

-Platinum and Silver: P2.10/L

-Kerosene: P3.25/L

-Diesel: P3.50/L

CleanFuel is also raising gasoline prices by P2.10 per liter, and diesel by P3.50 per liter starting 4:01 p.m.

Experts continue to attribute the increase to production cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia.

More details to follow.

— With reports from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News