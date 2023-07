Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Pasig City on October 10, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA - Diesel and kerosene prices are forecast to increase by around P3 in the latest wave of hikes set for August 1.

Diesel will take the largest hike at P3.20 to P3.50 per liter, while kerosene prices may increase by P2.90 to P3.20 per liter.

Gasoline prices will take the smallest hike at P1.90 to P2.10 per liter.

Experts continue to attribute the increase to production cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia.

-- With reports from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News