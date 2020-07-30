Metro Retail ramps up safety, sanitation protocols

Non-stop disinfection on the selling floor. A Metro employee disinfects the product racks and individual items. Handout

MANILA - Metro Retail Stores Group, Inc said Wednesday it ramped up safety and sanitation efforts to keep employees and customers secure during the coronavirus pandemic.

Daily health and travel monitoring, temperature checks, wearing of personal protective equipment, and strict hygiene protocols are being observed by employees, the operator said.

Zoning policy is implemented to facilitate social distancing while cashless transaction is encouraged, it said. Cleaning and sanitizing protocols are also being implemented before and after store operations.

Decontamination is done by a misting and spraying machine with a DOH-approved solution, it said. Hourly disinfection is also done on high-touch areas, it added.

“Employees understand that following these protocols can and do make a difference in safeguarding our customers’ health,” Metro Retail Stores Group president and COO Manuel Alberto said.

Supermarkets are among essential industries allowed to operate even during the coronavirus lockdown.

Metro is also the only retailer who received Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) for 3 of its stores, the supermarket operator said in a statement.

“Communities depend on Metro Supermarkets for their essentials goods and fresh produce. As such, ensuring customer and employee’s safety in these crucial locations is always top of mind. We want customers to feel safe while shopping for their families," Alberto said.

The group has 12 stores in Metro Manila, 12 in other parts of Luzon and 33 in Visayas as of 2019, according to Philippine Stock Exchange data.