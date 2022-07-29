MANILA - Cebu Pacific on Friday said it has delivered over 76 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines across the country.

Airlifting more vaccines supports the government's drive for the second booster, the airline said in a statement.

Cebu Pacific said it has airlifted vaccines since March 2021 to 31 provinces including Bacolod, Basilan, Boracay, Bohol, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cauayan, Cebu, Coron, Cotabato, Davao, Dipolog, Dumaguete, General Santos, Iloilo, Jolo, Kalibo, Legazpi, Masbate, Naga, Ozamiz, Pagadian, Puerto Princesa, Roxas, San Jose, Siargao, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, Tawi-Tawi, Virac, and Zamboanga.

“We support our country’s continuous fight against COVID-19 through the safe and timely delivery of vaccine doses across our domestic network,” said Cebu Pacific Chief Strategy Officer Alex Reyes

“Our assistance to the government is meant to make booster shots as conveniently available as possible," Reyes added.

The carrier said vaccines were subjected to stringent protocols to guarantee usability upon arrival at designated areas.

The fourth dose can now be administered to adults 50 and above and those aged 18 years to 49 years old with comorbidities.

