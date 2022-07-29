Home > Business AstraZeneca posts sharp drop in first-half profits Agence France-Presse Posted at Jul 29 2022 03:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber A view of the logo at biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca headquarters in Sydney, Australia, Aug. 19, 2020. Dan Himbrechts, EPA-EFE/File MANILA — AstraZeneca, a major producer of COVID vaccines, said Friday that profits fell sharply in the first half on ballooning costs linked to a recent takeover. Net profit slumped 64 percent to $746 million compared with the first 6 months of last year, AstraZeneca said in a statement. More details to follow. COVAX to replace expired AstraZeneca vaccines: adviser Pharma industry urges fairer vaccine access in future PH receives over 2 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID jabs bought by private sector RELATED VIDEO: Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC Top, vaccine Read More: AstraZeneca AstraZeneca profits pharmaceutical pharma COVID-19 vaccines vaccines COVID-19 /business/07/29/22/prime-infra-inks-deal-to-acquire-malampaya-operator/sports/07/29/22/renren-ritualo-is-the-new-lsgh-junior-blazers-coach/spotlight/07/29/22/monkeypox-symptoms-diagnosis-treatments-vaccines/entertainment/07/29/22/jackson-wang-treasure-arrive-in-manila-for-concert/overseas/07/29/22/alabama-executes-man-despite-objections-of-victims-family