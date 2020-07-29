Manila Water says only small fraction of customers complained about bill

Vivian and her 8-month young daughter, Erica, wait for workers to finish installing rows of water meters that would soon bring water to a residential part of Barangay CEMBO in Makati City on September 25, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Manila Water said on Wednesday only a small fraction of its customers complained about their water bill, and an even smaller number had their bills adjusted.

Metro Manila's east zone water concessionaire said that based on data gathered from June 1 to July 27, only 7 percent or 73,588 from Manila Water’s 1 million customers sought clarification on their billing.

It added that only 0.7 percent of customers, or 7,937, had cases that were endorsed for further handling and of these, 6,246 were verified to have been billed based on actual consumption of customers.

Leaks in customers’ plumbing systems caused the bills of 379 clients to spike, while only 57 customers had their bills adjusted, the company said.

“We are confident that we have followed each and every guideline issued by the MWSS-RO on average billing during the lockdown and actual billing thereafter as well as installment payments and disconnection grace period,” the utility said.

Manila Water said it is preparing to respond to the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System – Regulatory Office on the alleged surge of customer complaints on water bills of their concessionaires.