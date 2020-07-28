Duterte appoints two members to policy making monetary board

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said Tuesday, Bruce Tolentino and Anita Linda Aquino have been named by President Duterte as full time private sector representatives to the policy setting monetary board.

Prior to her appointment, Aquino was a member of the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) board of directors and PDIC board adviser to the United Coconut Planters Bank (UCPB). She also served as the Finance Department's chief of staff following her private sector stint.

Tolentino receives a fresh 6-year term, after serving the remaining term of Valentin Araneta, who passed away on February 2018.

Tolentino was deputy director general of the International Rice Research Institute, chief economist and country representative of the Asia Foundation, and senior economic policy adviser at the Asian Development Bank, prior to his MB post.

"My mission as member of the monetary board is to deepen and make more inclusive financing for agriculture and rural development. This will strengthen food security for all and help serve as the foundation for sustainable development," Tolentino said in text message to ABS-CBN News.

The Monetary Board is the highest policy making body of the Bangko Sentral which conducts monetary policy and supervision of the financial system.

Its chairman is BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno, with five full-time members from the private sector and one member from the cabinet, represented by Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III.